Seven held for murderous attack, bombing at water park in Puri

Puri: Chandanpur police station arrested seven people in connection with a murderous attack and bomb blast at Puri Maltipatpur water park.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said, “The police registered a case No. 128/23 on the complaint of Soudamini Jena, wife of Charan Jena of Jena Sahi under Ganganarayanpur under Chandanpur police station.

According to Soudamini’s complaint, on the intervening night of 24/25.05.23 at about 12.30 AM while her husband Charan Jena was returning along with his friends Ankit Swain of Gabakunda and Dhaneswar Moahaptra of Mali Balia from Odasamalla village in a motorcycle, the accused persons waylaid them and led a murderous attack with iron rods, swords etc. and attempted to kill them by firing for which Jagu @ Dhaneswar Mohapatra sustained gunshot injury. Thereafter the accused persons also trespassed into the residence of one Kalu Palei of Odasamalla and attempted to hack him to death with deadly weapons.

After a complaint was lodged at the police station, the police registered a case and arrested Subash Pradhan (35), Rajesh Mohapatra (26), Manoj Panda (19), Kailash Nayak (28), and Pramod Bastia (36). Three firearms—One 09 mm. country made pistol with two live ammunitions, One 07.6 mm. country made pistol with two live ammunitions, One country made pistol— two mobile phones, and one motorcycle and one scooter were seized from them.

Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh informed that along with the five accused who tried to kill Charan Jena and another two persons identified as Surendra Sethi (26) and Sankar Mallik (41) were arrested in connection with the incident of bombing last Wednesday (May 24th and 25th) late night in Chandanpur police station Ganganarayanpur.

Additional SP Purnachandra Pradhan, Sadar DSP Kishore Mund and Chandanpur Police Station IIC Sumanti Mohanty were present in this press conference.