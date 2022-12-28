Seven Dead After Falling Into Drain During Chandrababu Naidu’s Road Show in Nellore

At least seven people were killed after a stampede during the road show of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Kandukur of Nellore District in Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports in national media, the incident occurred Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party was conducting a roadshow in Nellore. He halted speaking shortly after the incident. People who were injured during the roadshow have been rushed to the local hospitals for treatment.

Seven people died, including a woman, and eight others were injured after they fell in a drainage canal in Kandukur town in Nellore district, police said.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu promised 10 lakhs financial assistance to the families of the dead workers and education of their children through NTR Trust.

Over the past few days, Naidu has been engaged in a political campaign to oppose the YSRCP government in the state.