Jajpur: At least seven police officers were injured after being allegedly attacked during the rescue of a ‘kidnapped’ minor girl in the Badachana area of Jajpur district. The officers were assaulted by individuals accused of ‘kidnapping’ the girl.

As per reports, a minor girl was kidnapped from the Delang area in Puri district a few days ago. The Delang police, assisted by the Barchana police, were attacked by miscreants when they arrived at the village to rescue the girl. The officers were assaulted by Ananta Samal, Manoj Samal, and his sister during the rescue attempt, leading to a retreat by the disappointed police.

Additionally, four officers from Badachana who joined the Delang police in the rescue effort were severely injured. The Badachana police have filed a case regarding the incident and have formed a special team to capture the culprits, who are currently on the run.

