Sevayats Of Lingaraj Temple Get COVID Jab From Today

Bhubaneswar: The Sevayats or priests of Shree Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar received COVID vaccines from today.

A decision in connection with this was taken by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

A total of 50 sevayats will be inoculated daily during the Covid vaccination drive.

As many as 300 sevayats will be inoculated at the BMC hospital for which preparations have been made accordingly.