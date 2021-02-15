Sevayats criticise MP Aparajita Sarangi over comments on NMA By-Law

Bhubaneswar: The Sevayats have come down heavily on Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi on her press meet on the NMA By-Law on Monday.

They said the Bhubaneswar MP should have convened the press conference with consultation with them and added that what she had said do not go with the religious culture of Odisha.

The Sevayats said if the By-law could be withdrawn for Srimandir in Puri, then why can’t it be withdrawn in the case of Lingaraj, Anata Basudev and Brahmeswar temples. They alleged that the MP is yet to get her acclimatized with the Odishan culture and tradition.

They said the MP should have consulted with the denizens of Old Town before saying anything in a press conference.