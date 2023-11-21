Setting up a new benchmark! Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ will be released in 38 languages worldwide!

The makers of Megastar Suriya’s next, magnum opus Kanguva, revealed the scintillating first glimpse of the film on the special occasion of the megastar’s birthday. Following this, an interesting poster has been revealed introducing the raw and rustic world of ‘Kanguva’. Now, the makers are gearing up to create history as the film will be released in 38 languages worldwide in 3D and IMAX formats.

Being a one-of-a-kind visual action spectacle, Kanguva is all set to introduce a new benchmark in the Indian entertainment industry with its release in 38 languages worldwide in 3D and IMAX formats. The producer, Gnanavelraja Ke informed that they are trying to reach out to the regions that Tamil cinema has not yet reached in terms of marketing and releasing for Kanguva. Moreover, with Kanguva, Tamil cinema will open new doors in terms of box office numbers and reach.

The World of Kanguva will be raw, and rustic and will offer a new visual experience to the audience. Human emotions, powerful performances and never seen before action sequences on a massive scale will be the core of the film.

Studio Green has signed up with top distribution houses to release the film on a massive scale, across the globe in early 2024.

‘Kanguva’ is directed by Siva and features Suriya and Disha Patani in the titular character. The film features cinematography by Vetri Palanisamy and musical score by ‘Rockstar’ Devi Sri Prasad. Other star casts of the film will be revealed in due course. The team will be updating soon interesting facts about the film that will add more flavor to the excitement of Megastar Suriya fans. The makers are planning to release ‘Kanguva’ in summer 2024.