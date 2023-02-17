Setback For Uddhav Thackeray As EC Orders Eknath Shinde Faction To Retain “Shiv Sena” With Symbol

Mumbai: In a big blow Uddhav Thackeray, the Election Commission of India on Friday ordered that the party name “Shiv Sena” and the party symbol “Bow and Arrow” will be retained by the Eknath Shinde faction.

The Election Commission observed that the current Constitution of the Shiv Sena is undemocratic. It has been mutilated to undemocratically appoint people from a coterie as office bearers without any election at all. Such party structures fail to inspire confidence, ANI reported quoting the EC.

The EC observed that the constitution of Shiv Sena amended in 2018 is not given to the Election Commission of India. Amendments had undone the act of introducing democratic norms in the Party Constitution of 1999, brought by Late Balasaheb Thackeray at the insistence of the Commission.

The EC also observed that the undemocratic norms of the original Constitution of Shiv Sena, which was not accepted by the Commission in 1999 have been brought back in a surreptitious manner further making the party akin to a fiefdom.