Set to join BJP, Champai Soren quits JMM

Jharkhand: Former chief minister Champai Soren on Wednesday resigned from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) saying he was forced to take such a step as he was aggrieved by the party’s present style of functioning and policies.

In a resignation letter to party supremo Shibu Soren, Champai Soren expressed deep sorrow over the state of the party, stating that the JMM had strayed from the ideals that he and other party workers had fought for under Shibu Soren’s guidance.

Soren, who is scheduled to join the BJP soon, said his struggle for the cause of tribals, Dalits and backwards would continue.

“Today I resigned from the primary membership and all posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. My struggle will continue on the issues of tribals, Dalits, backward and common people of Jharkhand will continue,” Soren said.

He lamented that the party, once like a family to him, had lost its way, forcing him to make the painful decision to leave. He also mentioned that with Shibu Soren’s ill health keeping him away from active politics, there was no platform within the party to voice his concerns.

“Due to this, I am resigning from the primary membership and all the posts of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. Under your guidance, during the Jharkhand movement and even after that, I have had the opportunity to learn a lot in life. You will always remain my guide,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Champai Soren asserted that his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party was taken in the interest of Jharkhand.

“My decision (to join BJP) is in the interest of Jharkhand… I am used to struggles,” Soren said.

Asked about the allegation that he is under “surveillance”, the former CM said he is not afraid of any situation and indicated that he will resign from JMM and as minister later on Wednesday.