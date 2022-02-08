Set The Mood With Mouthwatering Kiwi Fruit Cupcakes

New Delhi: These kiwi fruit cupcakes are delicious, and moist, with a hint of kiwi fruit throughout the cupcake as well as the icing. Let’s Check Out the ingredients for the recipe

Ingredients

Cupcakes

1 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

¾ cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 stick butter melted (1/2 cup)

1 ½ tsp vanilla

½ cup sour cream

Buttercream

1 stick butter room temperature (1/2 cup)

½ cup vegetable shortening

2-3 cups powdered sugar

2 pureed kiwis be sure to remove the white center from the kiwis or puree them really good. The white part can clog up your piping bag if it isn’t pureed well.

Instructions

Cupcakes

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. In a small bowl combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt and sugar. Whisk and set aside. In a mixing bowl combine the eggs, melted butter, vanilla, and sour cream until combined. Slowly add half of the flour mixture to the liquid, stirring to combine. Repeat with the rest of the flour mixture. Divide the batter among a muffin pan lined with muffin liners, fill the muffin cups to be about a little more than 1/2 full. Bake for 14-16 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

Buttercream