Sesha ‘Shravan Somvar’: Devotees throng Shiva shrines in Odisha on last Monday of holy month

Bhubaneswar: Shiva temples across Odisha reverberated with the chants of Bol Bom and Har Har Bom today with a large number of devotees thronging the shrines to offer prayers on the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan also known as ‘Sesha Somwar’.

Sawan or ‘Shravan’ Month, is one of the holiest Hindu months and is dedicated to Lord Shiva in India. Shravan Month 2022 is from July 14 to August 12. It is the fifth month in a traditional Hindu lunar calendar and is considered as one of the holiest months dedicated to Lord Shiva.

In this month, each Monday is celebrated as Shravan Somvar across all temples with the Dharanatra hanging over the Shiva linga, bathing it with holy water and milk, throughout the day into the night. Devotees offer bel leaves, flowers, holy water and milk to lord Shiva on every Shravan Somwar (Monday).

During the course of the month, the star ‘Shravan’ rules the sky, hence the month is called Shravan. This month is spread out with innumerably religious festivals and ceremonies and almost all the days of this month are auspicious.

Like every year during the auspicious month, many Shiva devotees visited Lokanath temple in Puri, Dhabaleswar temple in Athagarh, Kapilash temple in Dhenkanal, Gupteswar temple in Koraput and Harishankar temple in Bolangir.

The famous Lingaraj temple of Lord Shiva attracts lakhs of devotees in the month of Shravan. Somnath Temple in Sambalpur and Akhandalamani Temple in Bhadrak also witness heavy crowd.

As per the belief, wishes get fulfilled by offering prayers to Lord Shiva on Shravan Somvars. Devotees also observed fast to seek blessings of the God.