Servitors Move Orissa HC Seeking Speedy Completion Of Srimandir Parikrama Project

Bhubaneswar: Amidst the ongoing controversy over the construction work of Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project, some sevayats (servitors) of Shree Jagannath Temple have filed a writ petition in the Orissa High Court.

Five representatives of Srimandir sevayats have urged the Orissa High Court to direct the State government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for speedy completion of the Puri Srimandir Heritage Corridor Project.

Sevayats Raghunath Gochhikar, Hazuri Krushna Chandra Khuntia, Binayak Das Mohapatra, Hare Krushna Khuntia, Bata Mudra and others have prayed to the High Court for early completion of all work pertaining to public amenities especially meant for sevayats and devotees.

In the petition, the sevayats have raised allegations that a handful of persons and political parties have been creating obstacles in the development work being carried out under the Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project by politicising the issue.

The petitioners have prayed the High Court to direct the ASI to fully cooperate with the State government in compliance with the Supreme Court’s orders.