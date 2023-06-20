Servitors-Admin Tussle Hits Chariot Fest at Tulasi Kshetra

Kendrapara: The annual Rath Yatra of the Holy Trinity is being held today in different parts of the world along with Shreekshetra Puri. However, in Kendrapada, also known as Tulasi Kshetra, the Brahma Taladhwaja chariot could not be pulled today due to an inordinate delay in the Pahandi Bije ritual.

The Brahma Taladhwaja Chariot of Lord Baladevjew was reportedly not pulled today due to sunset as the Mahajan Panigrahi servitors delayed the Pahandi Bije ritual after all other rituals were completed in time.

This year, the district administration and the temple administration jointly made all the preparations including the time schedule of all rituals and chariot pulling.

As per the schedule, the Mahajan Panigrahi sevayats were to perform the Pahandi Bije ritual between 2.30 to 3 pm. But the servitors delayed performing the ritual even after talks with the District administration.

According to sources, due to the failed negotiations between the servitor’s body and administration, the chariot pulling was delayed. After 4:30 in the afternoon, the Pahandi Bije started. At 6:30 in the evening, the Idols of the Holy Trinity were placed atop the Brahma Taladhwaja chariot. The ritual of tying the woden horses to the chariot was completed after 7 pm.

Devotees were hoping that the chariot would be pulled today but due to sunset the Chariot was not pulled today.

Due to delay in rituals and the said rift between the servitors and the district administration, the centuries-old tradition was broken. As the Brahma Taladhwaja chariot was not pulled today, thousands of devotees had to return home disappointed.

However, the temple administration has informed that the chariot pulling will be held tomorrow at 2 pm.