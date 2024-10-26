Bhubaneswar: Amid anticipation of cyclone Dana, the proactive actions through effective management and the resilient response of the Urban Development Department led by Minister Dr Krushna Chandra Mahapatra proved fruitful. Team Urban’s measures spearheaded by Principal Secretary Smt. Usha Padhee ensured Zero Casualty in DANA.

Soon after IMD’s warning on Cyclone DANA, Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers of ULBs across the regions to be affected swung into action and their coordinated efforts marked not only operational efficiency but also a strong commitment to community welfare keeping the Chief Minister’s advice and Government guidelines in mind.

Proactive Communication strategies of the Officers facilitated clear and timely contact with communities, sharing real-time updates on evacuation plans, shelter locations, and safety guidelines. This move helped in reducing panic among people and ensured community trust.

The officers organized safe, accessible evacuation routes and temporary shelters, prioritizing the needs of vulnerable groups, including the elderly, disabled, and families with children. They also ensured that shelters were stocked with essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid through effective shelter management.

Executive officers of different ULBs in the cyclone-affected areas took pre-emptive steps to minimize waterlogging, such as clearing drains, coordinating with local engineering teams to deploy pumps, and monitoring flood-prone areas.

Post-cyclone, they quickly mobilized teams to clear standing water in order to prevent contamination and waterborne diseases.

Officers made arrangements to provide safe drinking water, deploying tankers to areas without access and ensuring that shelters were well-stocked.

They also worked with water supply authorities to address pipeline damages swiftly, recognizing the critical importance of clean water access, thus ensuring drinking water supply.

Soon after the cyclone hit the coast causing widespread damages, officers coordinated road clearance operations, removing debris, and restoring connectivity to isolated areas. Such road connectivity facilitated quick access to emergency services, supply vehicles, and public transportation, helping communities regain a sense of normalcy.

The Executive Officers worked closely with local leaders, volunteers, and NGOs to mobilize community resources for mutual aid, such as volunteer networks for door-to-door checks. These collaborations succeeded as community engagement and support were accelerated.

After the cyclone passed, officers were quick to organize clean-up drives, restore basic utilities, and assess infrastructure damage. They implemented psychosocial support measures, understanding the trauma and mental stress caused by natural disasters.

Through the above initiatives, Team Urban’s efforts demonstrated a deep consideration of the human element, not just in safeguarding lives but also in re-enforcing a compassionate, community-centred response. Humanity took centre-stage in entire operations.

Today, Principal Secretary Smt. Padhee through a Video Conference took stock of the post-cyclone scenario and reviewed Department’s the activities and infra-upgradation in ULBs. It was stated that a total of 35723 people were evacuated from affected areas and safely shifted to 150 shelter centres under 11 ULBs of Bhadrak, Balasore and Kendrapara districts. Smt. Padhee also instructed the Officers to be more sincere and committed to service delivery.