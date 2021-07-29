Services Of Two Special Trains Extended

Bhubaneswar: The Ministry of Railways have decided to extend the services of two pairs of Special Trains running through ECoR jurisdiction and has provided additional stoppages for Western India bound trains from Puri.

SERVICES OF SPECIAL TRAINS EXTENDED:

Servises of 02449/02450 Shalimar-Secunderabad-Shalimar Special has been extended from 4th August to29th September, 2021 from Shalimar and from 6th August to 1st October, 2021 from Secunderabad.

Servises of 08637/08638 Hatia-Bangalore Cant-Hatia Special has been extended from 7th August to 25th Sptembr from Hatia and from 10th August to 28th September, 2021 from Bangalore Cant.

Scheduled timings and stoppages at Stations for the above train will remain unchanged.

ADDITIONAL STOPPAGES FOR SPECIAL TRAINS:

08405/08406 Puri-Ahmedabad-Puri Special will provide stoppage at Dondaicha from both the directions.

02973/02974 Gandhidham-Puri-Gandhidham Special will provide stoppage at Amalner from both the directions.

09493 Gandhidham-Puri Special will provide stoppage at Anand.

02037/02038 Puri-Ajmer-Puri Special will provide stoppage at Sabaramati from both the directions.

08401/08402 Puri-Okha-Puri Special will provide stoppage at Hapa and Khambalia from both the directions.