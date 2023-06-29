Services Of Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad, Puri-Patna & Puri-Tirupati Special Trains Extended: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the demands from travelling public and to clear additional rush in regular trains, the Railways has decided to extend the services of Special Trains from and through East Coast Railway jurisdiction, informed the ECoR on Thursday.

Following are Special Trains: –

Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad

02832 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special Express leaving from Bhubaneswar daily, will run up to 31st August, 2023. In the return direction, 02831 Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special Express leaving from Dhanbad daily, will run up to 1st September, 2023.

Puri and Patna

08439 Puri-Patna Special Express leaving from Puri on every Saturday will now run up to up to 26th August, 2023. In the return direction, 08440 Patna-Puri Special Express leaving from Patna on every Sunday will now run up to 27th August, 2023.

03230 Patna-Puri Special Express leaving from Patna on every Thursday will now run up to 31st August, 2023. In the return direction, 03229 Puri-Patna Special Express leaving from Puri on every Friday will now run up to 1st September, 2023.

Bhubaneswar-Tirupati

02809 Bhubaneswar-Tirupati Special Express leaving from Bhubaneswar on every Saturday will now run up to 29th July, 2023. 02810 Tirupati-Bhubaneswar Special Express leaving from Tirupati on every Sunday will now run up to 30th July, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Banaras

08588 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Special Express leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Wednesday will now run up to 12th July, 2023. 08587 Banaras-Visakhapatnam Special Express leaving from Banaras on every Thursday will now run up to 13th July, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad

08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special Express leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Wednesday will now run up to 26th July, 2023. 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special Express leaving from Secunderabad on every Thursday will now run up to 27th July, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Tirupati

08583 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special Express leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Monday will now run up to 31st July, 2023. 08584 Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special Express leaving from Tirupati on every Tuesday will now run up to 1st August, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Mahbubnagar

08585 Visakhapatnam-Mahbubnagar Special Express leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Tuesday will now run up to 25th July, 2023. 08586 Mahbubnagar-Visakhapatnam Special Express leaving from Mahbubnagar on every Wednesday will now run up to 26th July, 2023.

Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Cant

08543 Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Cant Special Express leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Sunday will now run up to 30th July, 2023. 08544 Bengaluru Cant-Visakhapatnam Special Express leaving from Bengaluru Cant on every Monday will now run up to 31st July, 2023.

08915 Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Cant Special Express will leave from Visakhapatnam on 1st July 2023 (Saturday) at 1315hrs to clear additional rush of passengers. This train will arrive at Bengaluru Cant at 0700hrs on Sunday.

Two more Special Trains to run from ECoR:

Visakhapatnam-Rangapara North Jan Sadharan Special

08562 Visakhapatnam-Rangapara North Special from Visakhapatnam will leave at 0010hrs on every Sunday (12.10a.m. of Saturday) up to 30th July, 2023 and will reach at Rangapara North at 1000hrs on Mondays. In the return direction, 08561 Rangapara North-Visakhapatnam Special from Rangapara North will leave at 0515hrs on every Tuesday up to 1st August, 2023 and will arrive at Visakhapatnam at 1535hrs on Wednesdays. This train has Seven Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition having stoppage at important Stations between Visakhapatnam and Rangapara North Stations from both the directions.

Sambalpur-Erode

08311 Sambalpur-Erode Special from Sambalpur will leave at 1055hrs on every Wednesday up to 26th July, 2023 and will reach at Erode at 1950hrs on Thursdays. In the return direction, 08312 Erode-Sambalpur Special from Erode will leave at 1345hrs on every Friday up to 28th July, 2023 and will arrive at Sambalpur at 2115hrs on Saturdays. This train has One AC-2 Tier, Three AC-3 Tier, Nine Sleeper Class, Three Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Luggage Vans in its composition having stoppage at important Stations between Sambalpur & Erode Stations via Titilagarh-Rayagada-Vizianagaram Stations from both the directions.