Services Of Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Special Extended: ECoR

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has decided to extend the services of Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special till further advice with effect from 1st March, 2021.

According to an ECoR release, 02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special from Bhubaneswar w.e.f. 1st March and from Bangiriposi w.e.f. 2nd March, 2021 will run till further advice.

This train from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1730hrs and will arrive at Bangiriposi at 2305hrs. In the return direction, this train from Bangiriposi will leave at 0420hrs and will arrive at Bhubaneswar at 1000hrs.

This train has One Second Class Chair Car, Nine Second Class Seating and Two Guard cum Second Class Seating in its composition having stoppages at Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Markona, Soro, Balasore, Rupsa, Thakurtota, Jugpura, Jogal, Betonati, Krishnachandrapur, Baripada and Rajaluka between Bhubaneswar and Bangiriposi from both the directions.

The ECoR has also decided to continue the stoppage of 02861/02862 Rourkela-Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Special at Bamra from 1st March to 31st March, 2021. Stoppages for this train at scheduled Stations will remain unchanged.