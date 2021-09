Services Of 12 Special Trains Extended; Check Full List Here

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Railways have decided to extend the services of 12 special trains. While two pairs of special trains running through ECoR jurisdiction have been extended till further advice, services of 10 pairs were extended till December.

Here’s the list of trains extended:

SERVICES OF SPECIAL TRAINS EXTENDED TILL FURTHER ADVICE:

A. Services of 08087/08088 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah AC Special from Howrah on every Tuesday has been extended to run till further advice w.e.f. 4th January 2022 and from Yesvantpur on every Thursday will run till further advice w.e.f. 06.01.2022.

B. Services of 08089/08090 Howrah-Tirupati-Howrah AC Special from Howrah on every Saturday has been extended to run till further advice w.e.f. 11th September 2021 and from Tirupati on every Sunday will run till further advice w.e.f. 12th September’2021.

SERVICES OF SPECIAL TRAINS EXTENDED UP TO DECEMBER END:

01. 02835/02836 Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Special train from Hatia will run up to 28th December’2021 and from Yesvantpur will run up to 30th December 2021.

02. 08117/08118 Howrah-Mysore-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 31st December’2021 and from Mysore will run up to 2nd January 2022.

03. 08645/08646 Howrah-Hyderabad-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 31st December’2021 and from Hyderabad will run up to 2nd January 2022.

04. 02873/02874 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 31st December’2021 and from Yesvantpur will run up to 2nd January 2022.

05. 08047/08048 Howrah-Vasco da gama-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 30th December’2021 and from Vasco da gama will run up to 2nd January 2022.

06. 02867/02868 Howrah-Pondichery-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 26th December’2021 and from Pondichery will run up to 29th December 2021.

07. 02837/02838 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 31st December’2021 and from Puri will run up to 1st January 2022.

08. 02877/02878 Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Special train from Howrah will run up to 25th December’2021 and from Ernakulam will run up to 27th December 2021.

09. 02449/02450 Shalimar-Secunderabad-Shalimar Special train from Shalimar will run up to 29th December’2021 and from Secunderabad will run up to 31st December 2021.

10. 08637/08638 Hatia-Bangalore Cant-Hatia Special train from Hatia will run up to 25th December’2021 and from Bangalore Cant will run up to 28th December 2021.