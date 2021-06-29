Service Period Of 13 Special Trains Extended

Bhubaneswar: For the convenience of passengers, the Ministry of Railways have decided to extend the service period of 13 trains passing through East Coast Railway jurisdiction from 1st week of July, 2021

Following is the schedule:-

Services of Special Trains extended till last week of September, 2021

02835/02836 Hatia-Yesvantpur-Hatia Special from Hatia will run up to 26th September and from Yesvantpur will run up to 28th September, 2021.

08117/08118 Howrah-Mysore-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 24th September and from Mysore will run up to 26th September, 2021.

08645/08646 Howrah-Hyderabad-Howrah East Coast Special from Howrah will run up to 27th September and from Hyderabad will run up to 29th September, 2021.

02873/02874 Howrah-Yesvantpur-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 27th September and from Yesvantpur will run up to 29th September, 2021.

08047/08048 Howrah-Vasco da gama-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 25th September and from Vasco da gama will run up to 28th September, 2021.

02867/02868 Howrah-Pondichery-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 26th September and from Pondichery will run up to 29th September, 2021.

02837/02838 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 28th September and from Puri will run up to 29th September, 2021.

02877/02878 Howrah-Ernakulam-Howrah Special from Howrah will run up to 25th September and from Ernakulam will run up to 27th September, 2021.

Services of Special Trains extended till last week of July, 2021

08637/08638 Hatia-Bangalore Cant.-Hatia Special from Hatia will run up to 31st July and from Bangalore Cant. will run up to 3rd August, 2021.

02449/02450 Shalimar-Secunderabad-Shalimar Special from Shalimar will run up to 28th July and from Secunderabad will run up to 30th July, 2021.

Services of Special Trains extended till last week of August, 2021

05228/05227 Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur-Musaffarpur Special from will run up to 30th August and from Yesvantpur will run up to 1st September, 2021.

Services of Special Trains extended till further advice

02491/02492 Shalimar-Visakhapatnam-Shalimar Special from Shalimar w.e.f. 6th July and from Visakhapatnam w.e.f. 7th July, 2021 will run till further advice.

02523/02524 Santragachhi-Tirupati-Santragachhi Special from Santragachhi w.e.f. 4th July and from Tirupati w.e.f. 5th July, 2021 will run till further advice.

Services of Special Trains cancelled till further advice.

06577/06578 Yesvantpur-Guwahati-Yesvantpur Special from Yesvantpur w.e.f. 2nd July and from Guwahati w.e.f. 5th July, 2021 will remain cancelled till further advice.

Revised Cancellation of Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special 02891 is as follows.

Services of Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi Special to remain cancelled on weekends & Holidays. Earlier notification of 02892/02891 Bhubaneswar-Bangiriposi-Bhubaneswar Special has been modified.

This train from Bhubaneswar on 3rd & 4th July and from 10th to to 12th July, 2021 will remain cancelled. Similarly, this train from Bangiriposi will remain cancelled on 4th & 5th July and from 11th to 13th July, 2021 will remain cancelled.