Service Associations Meet 5T Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas; Wish Him For The New Role

Bhubaneswar: Various service associations of the State Government today met 5T, Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Niwas and wished him for the new assignment.

They expressed happiness for taking up the new role as Chairman of 5T Initiative and Nabin Odisha.

They said that he has spearheaded the transformation of the state by realising the vision of the Hon’ble Chief Minister.

Now the transformation will be even more pronounced, they expressed confidence.

Shri VK pandian thanked the association members for their support.

He said the government machinery under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik is committed to bring real transformation in every individual’s life in the state. Sri Pandian sought the cooperation of all for the welfare of people of Odisha.

The associations which met the 5T chairman are: