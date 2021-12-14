Serum Institute Will Launch Covovax For Children In 6 Months, Says Adar Poonawalla

The Serum Institute of India (SII) plans to launch a COVID-19 vaccine for children in the next six months, the company’s CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Tuesday.

Participating in an industry conference, Poonawalla said that the vaccine, ‘Covovax’ is under trial and would offer protection to children all the way down till three years. He also noted that already there are two companies in the country that are licensed and their vaccines will be available soon.

Announcing the launch of Covovax for children in the next six months, Poonawalla said that Covovax is under trial and has shown excellent data all the way down to the age group of three years.

Further, the SII CEO said there was enough data to show that the vaccines will work and protect the children against the infection of Coronavirus.