“Serious Allegation”: Supreme Court Notice To Delhi Police On Wrestlers’ Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday called the sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh “serious” and issued notice to the Delhi Police in the matter.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justice P.S. Narasimha, said: “There are serious allegation in plea on behest of international wrestlers with regards to sexual harassment meted out to them. Issue notice returnable on Friday. Liberty to serve standing counsel NCT Delhi. The complaints which form an attachment in sealed cover and shall be again resealed.”

The plea was mentioned before the bench by senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Narendra Hooda, representing the wrestlers.

Sibal submitted that this is the wrestlers’ matter and they are sitting in dharna, and seven women have complained and one is a minor.

He said the wrestlers have been sitting on a protest, but “the police are not acting… look at the allegations. …Even police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering an FIR”.