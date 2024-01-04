Series Accident In Dhenkanal, Five Critical, Over 40 Injured

Kamakhyanagar: As many as 40 persons were injured and five out of them sustained critical injuries in a series accident of picnic bus in Dhenkanal district on Thursday.

As per reports, over 40 persons were returning from Sambalpur to Badachana after attending a picnic party. At Bhejia chhak under Mahaveer police station, it dashed into a hyva. After this, another truck crashed into the picnic bus.

As a result, over 40 persons including the drivers suffer injuries. Five out of them were critical. The injured persons have been admitted to the Mandapal hospital in Talcher. Further details regarding this incident are awaited.