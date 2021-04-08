Series accident in Bhubaneswar leaves two critical

Bhubaneswar: A series of accidents at Nayapalli over-bridge in Bhubaneswar left two persons injured. According to sources, vehicles dashed into an iron ore-laden truck. Reportedly, a truck was en route to Baramunda when the driver lost his control over the wheels and hit another truck from rear-end.

Another truck that was coming behind the truck also hit the collided truck but it did not suffer any major damage.

The driver and helper of the second truck were trapped inside the truck due to the impact of collision following which they sustained critical injuries.

On being informed, the police and fire personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured before admitting them to Capital Hospital.