At least four persons sustained injuries and three vehicles got damaged in a series of accidents in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

As per reports, a Mo bus hit another Mo bus on the way between Master Canteen to Rajmahal Square in the capital city. After this, a car hit that bus from the rear and another car hit that car from its rear. As a result, the vehicles got damaged and four persons sustained injuries.

The incident has sparked local outrage, with demands for action against the driver and solutions to prevent frequent mishaps involving public transport in the city.