Serena Williams Says No To Tokyo Olympics

The 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion, Serena Williams said that she would not participate in the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking at her pre-Wimbledon press conference, Williams said, “I’m actually not on the Olympic list not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it.”

She declined to explain her reasoning, adding: “There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision. I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.”

Williams joins Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in deciding against competing in Tokyo, while Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have not yet committed to taking part.