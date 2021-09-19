Serbian Foreign Minister In India On 2-Day Visit

New Delhi: Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic on Sunday arrived in New Delhi on a two-day visit.

“H.E. Mr Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, arrived in New Delhi this morning,” tweeted Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs

Selakovic is scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today at Hyderabad House. Both leaders will focus on enhancing bilateral relations.

Later on Monday, Selakovic is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on India-Serbia relations at the Indian Council of World Affairs, Sapru House.