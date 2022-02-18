Serbian ambassador to Portugal dies after falling off cliff: Report

Lisbon: Serbia’s ambassador to Portugal, Oliver Antic, died after falling off a cliff in the beach town of Cascais near Lisbon on Friday, reported news agency Reuters.

According to the report, a fire brigade spokesman told Reuters that emergency services rushed to the scene around 1.30 p.m. (1330 GMT) and found Oliver Antic, 72, alive but badly hurt.

However, no comments have been received on the circumstances that led to the fall, the report says.

“Paramedics tried to save him but he died shortly after the rescue,” the spokesman was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Born in Belgrade, Oliver Antic studied law and started working as a university professor in 1975. Among other things, he had worked as an adviser to Serbia’s president.