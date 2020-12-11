Septuagenarian Trampled To Death By Wild Jumbo In Deogarh Forest

Deogarh: A septuagenarian man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Baburikani village under Deogarh Forest Range on Friday evening.

According to reports, the deceased man has been identified as Kamar Kisan (70) of the same village.

Sources said, Kisan has gone to attend natures call near the forest when he encountered a wild jumbo. The pachyderm trampled Kisan’s head killing him on the spot.

On intimation, Deogarh divisional forest officer Khyama Sarangi, ACF Samir Tirkey, Ranger Debadutta Nanda, & Forester Prasanna Kumar Sahu reached the spot and provided Rs 40,000 initial compensation.