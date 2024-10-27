Puri: An elderly habisyali who was undergoing treatment at Puri District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) died on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ratanmani Mangaraj of Bentha village under Kansa block in Puri district.

As per reports, Ratnamani was staying in room number 103 of Brundabati Nivas for the month-long Kartik brata. Last night she went to the bathroom for a call of nature and fell there. Due to this, she fell ill. In the morning, the volunteers brought her to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. However, she died while undergoing treatment. The family has alleged that this incident happened due to the neglect of his treatment.