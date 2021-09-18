September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings: Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin On Top As BTS Rules Hearts

Seoul: The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members.

BTS’s Jimin topped the list for the 33rd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 4,856,577. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “live,” and “Filter,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “communicate,” “moved,” and “thankful.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 72.73 percent.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo also held onto his spot at second place in the rankings this month with a brand reputation index of 3,826,592

Finally, BTS’s V rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,223,834, while his bandmates Jungkook and Jin rounded out the top five for September at fourth and fifth places respectively.

Check out the top 30 for this month below: