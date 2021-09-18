BTS
Entertainment

September Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Rankings: Jimin, V, Jungkook, Jin On Top As BTS Rules Hearts

By PragativadiNews
Seoul: The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual boy group members.

Bts Jimin

BTS’s Jimin topped the list for the 33rd consecutive month with a brand reputation index of 4,856,577. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “ARMY,” “live,” and “Filter,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “communicate,” “moved,” and “thankful.” Jimin’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 72.73 percent.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo also held onto his spot at second place in the rankings this month with a brand reputation index of 3,826,592

BTS V (Kim Taehyung), Jungkook & Jin

Finally, BTS’s V rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 3,223,834, while his bandmates Jungkook and Jin rounded out the top five for September at fourth and fifth places respectively.

Check out the top 30 for this month below:

  1. BTS’s Jimin
  2. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
  3. BTS’s V
  4. BTS’s Jungkook
  5. BTS’s Jin
  6. NCT’s Taeyong
  7. NCT’s Doyoung
  8. BTS’ Suga
  9. BTS’s RM
  10. SHINee’s Key
  11. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  12. THE BOYZ’s Juyeon
  13. NCT’s Lucas
  14. BTS’s J-Hope
  15. JYJ’s Kim Junsu
  16. THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae
  17. 2PM’s Junho
  18. WINNER’s Song Mino
  19. NCT’s Mark
  20. JYJ’s Kim Jaejoong
  21. Highlight’s Yang Yoseob
  22. WINNER’s Kang Seung Yoon
  23. SHINee’s Jonghyun
  24. THE BOYZ’s Younghoon
  25. THE BOYZ’s Sunwoo
  26. THE BOYZ’s Q
  27. TXT’s Soobin
  28. THE BOYZ’s Sangyeon
  29. SHINee’s Minho
  30. Highlight’s Lee Gikwang
