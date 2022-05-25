Separatist Leader Yasin Malik Sentenced To Life Imprisonment

New Delhi: Separatist leader and Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik has been sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case on Wednesday.

A Delhi court on Wednesday found Malik guilty a week after he was convicted of terror funding, spreading terrorism, and secessionist activities in the Valley in 2017.

The NIA had sought the death penalty for Yasin Malik. The minimum sentence he can get in the case of terror funding in the Kashmir valley is life imprisonment and the maximum sentence is the death penalty. In the morning, the NIA court reserved its order till 3.30 pm.

On May 19, special judge Praveen Singh convicted him and directed National Investigation Agency (NIA) authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine to be imposed.

The case against Yasin Malik pertained to the Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed and other separatist leaders’ conspiracy to raise, receive and collect funds domestically and from abroad for the separatist and terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.