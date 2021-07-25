Separate Road Mishaps Claim Two Lives, Injures 2 Others In Bolangir

Patnagarh/Saintala: Two persons were killed and two were severely injured in two separate mishaps that took place in Bolangir district on Sunday.

According to reports, one Naresh Kumar Bhoi (41) was killed and another Dhanasingh Biswal (45) was critically injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a speeding car from Bolangir.

The mishap occurred this evening on the road stretch between Saramuhana and Bhaisa. The collision was so intense that both the vehicles were completely damaged. While Naresh died on the spot, Dhanasingh was admitted to Bolangir DHH in a critical condition.

In another mishap that occurred late afternoon, one motorcyclist was killed and the pillion rider was critically injured after the bike they were riding lost balance and crashed on the road.

The deceased has been identified as Chakradhara Sahoo of Karlamunda area. The injured pillion rider, who is a mason, has been admitted to Titlagarh hospital.

Reported, the police have seized the ill-fated vehicles from the accident spots and sent the bodies for post-mortem.