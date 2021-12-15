Separate Road Mishaps Claim Five Lives In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as five persons were killed in two separate mishaps that took place in Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Kandhamal districts of Odisha.

According to reports, three motorists were killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Sabaranga chhak in Bhadrak late last night.

The deceased have been identified as Daitari Behera and Prakash Dalei of Ertal village in Basudebpur block, and Dushasan Mohapatra of Chandigan.

The incident took place while the trio was returning from Dhamra. While one died at the spot, two others succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

In another mishap, a person was killed and two were critically injured following a head-on collision between a bike and vegetable-laden auto-rickshaw near Kianali chhak under Town Police Station in Jajpur today.

Similarly, an elderly man was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle near Paburia in Baliguda of Kandhamal district.

Irked over the mishap, villagers staged a road blockade demanding compensation. Following which, traffic was disrupted on G. Udayagiri, Tikabali, Raikia and Sarangada routes.