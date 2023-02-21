Seojin’s on The Game Caterers: Watch BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) Here

Seoul: Na Young Seok PD’s The Game Caterers has been the boon and the bane for multiple K-drama, K-movie, and K-variety show cast lineups who have not only returned back with interesting and massive gifts but also have had to express their sorry to other celebrities who they fail to recognise. A similar fate was sought for the cast of the upcoming variety show ‘Seojin’s’ or ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’, Lee Seo Jin, Park Seo Joon, Jung Yumi, Choi Woo Shik and BTS’ V, appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Channel Full Moon’ or ‘Channel 15 (pronounced shib-o) ya’s segment ‘The Game Caterers’.

The show features Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yoo Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Sik, and BTS’s V, aka Kim Taehyung, running an overseas Korean restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico.

On February 20, the entire cast of ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ appeared as guests on ‘The Game Caterers’ to play fun games and hilarious challenges. Throughout the episode, the cast laughed as they shared funny details about each other during the show’s filming.

Lee Seojin revealed that Taehyung had a bright and innocent personality. He made everyone laugh when he explained that Taehyung came to Mexico expecting to be on vacation and have fun, without realizing the amount of work he needed to do.

Nonetheless, that didn’t stop Taehyung from taking his job seriously and being a hardworking intern. Although he shared that the working hours were longer than what he was told initially because they were forced to work at night as well.

Although Taehyung is known for his low tolerance for alcohol, he said he fell in love with the sweet taste of tequila because the cast drank it daily after work while filming in Mexico.

Taehyung joked that their strict boss, Lee Seo Jin, only smiles when he’s making a profit or when he sees him eating ramen after work.

A major highlight of the episode was Taehyung and Yumi’s friendship.

Despite being the newest addition to the cast, Yumi shared that Taehyung talked to her a lot and helped uplift her spirit whenever she had a tough time.

Their friendship led to a cute argument about food after Yumi agreed to eat with him after dinner but later changed her mind. This is because Taehyung likes to destress after work by eating ramen with people.

‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ premieres on February 24 at 8:50 PM KST on tvN and TVING for viewers in Korea. Global fans can watch it on Amazon Prime in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Vietnam. More countries will be added later.