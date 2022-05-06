Seo Ye Ji Shows Graceful Charms In Upcoming Korean Drama “Eve”

Seoul: “Eve” is a new Korean drama about a chaebol‘s 2 trillion won (approximately $1.7 billion) divorce lawsuit that shocks the entire nation. Unbeknownst to the public, the high-stakes lawsuit is the result of a carefully calculated revenge scheme 13 years in the making.

Seo Ye Ji will star in the drama as Lee Ra El, the dangerously alluring woman at the center of the divorce lawsuit, while Park Byung Eun will star as Kang Yoon Kyum, the CEO of LY Group. After experiencing the shocking death of her father at a young age, Lee Ra El has grown up into a femme fatale who is determined to take down Kang Yoon Kyum, one of the main culprits responsible for destroying her family.

The newly released stills capture Lee Ra El’s alluring tango performance from a previous teaser. She looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a stunning gold dress, and she mesmerizes fans with her passionate dance. Her heated eyes signal danger, and she exudes sensual charms with every single gesture. Viewers are already excited to find out about Lee Ra El’s revenge plan as she makes an attempt to seduce Kang Yoon Kyum with her daring prelude.

“”Eve” premieres on May 25 ta 10:30 p.m. KST and will be available with subtitles on Viki.