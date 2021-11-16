Seo In Guk And Oh Yeon Seo To Star In New K-Drama

Seoul: Seo In Guk and Oh Yeon Seo will be starring in the upcoming drama “Minamdang: Case Note” (literal title) together.

Based on a popular web novel of the same name, “Minamdang: Case Note” is a mystery comedy about the events that unfold as former profiler Nam Han Joon becomes a baksumudang (male shaman) and meets violent crimes division’s team leader Han Jae Hee.

The drama will be helmed by director Go Jae Hyun of “Dinner Mate” and “Player” and written by screenwriter Park Hye Jin of the drama “Ruler: Master of the Mask” and the films “The Yellow Sea” and “Kundo: Age of the Rampant.” “Minamdang: Case Note” will begin filming soon and is slated to premiere in the first half of next year.