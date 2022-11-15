Sensitization programme on Energy Conservation Building Code-2022 held

Bhubaneswar: One-day training programme for sensitisation of stake holders on Energy Conservation Building Code-2022 was organised by EIC (Electricity)-cum-PCEI, Odisha & State Designated Agency, Odisha on 15.11.2022 in Convention Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Principal Secretary, Department of Energy, M.D. OPTCL, M.D. OPGC, Sector experts from B.E.E, EIC (Electricity), EIC (Design) Works Deptt., Senior officers of Govt. Departments, Architects, Municipal Corporations, Academicians of Engineering Institutions have participated in the programme.

Suresh Chandra Maharana, EIC (Electricity) welcomed all the delegates to the training programme and highlighted the important features of the recently notified “Odisha Energy Conservation Building Code-2022” by Department of Energy, Govt. of Odisha. On this occasion, Principal Secretary unveiled the “Odisha Energy Conservation Building Code-2022”. MD, OPGC, in his speech told that buildings are energy sinks and inspired everyone to give all possible efforts to minimise the wastage of energy. Sri Sanjay Mishra, MD, OPTCL, briefed that “Energy Conversation Building Code-2022” is a step taken to control the carbon foot print and also requested the architects, designers and building planners to put their best effort so that energy conservation is deeply engraved in the building plan.

In the inaugural remark, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary, Energy Deptt. urged for design of passive buildings where energy consumption cost can go down as much as 70%. Talking about the consequences of global warming, he told that International Community has set a goal i.e limiting the rise in temperature to 1.5 degree centigrade from pre industrial level. He further added that the building sector account for one third of the total consumption and there is a substantial scope in reducing the energy consumption in buildings, which will also help in mitigating the difficulty of meeting the growing energy demand. He strongly urged all the stake holders to inculcate the economic benefits of adopting energy conservation building code in the mind of general people. He also advised the Housing and Urban Development authorities to come up with building by laws for OECBC compliance in the process of issue of building occupancy certificates. He highlighted the requirement to build an eco-system for easy availability of energy efficient building construction materials.

Finally, he said that energy conservation should be the way of our living. We have to make habit accordingly to ensure that our lifestyle is sustainable. He requested all to join hands for implementing Odisha Energy Conservation Building Code in letter and spirit. Energy efficient construction building materials, electric vehicle and energy efficient electrical appliances are demonstrated in different stalls for sensitization of stake holders.

At the end, Sri Saurajit Ray, Chief Engineer gave the vote of thanks.