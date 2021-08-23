Sensex Rallies Over 400 Points In Early Trade

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 400 points in early trade on Monday. The 30-share index was trading 411.04 points or 0.74 percent higher at 55,740.36, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 109.35 points or 0.66 per cent to 16,559.85.

HCL Tech was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 percent, followed by Bajaj Finance, L&T, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, PowerGrid and HUL were the laggards.

In the previous session, Sensex slumped 300.17 points or 0.54 per cent to close at 55,329.32, and Nifty tumbled 118.35 points or 0.71 per cent to 16,450.50.