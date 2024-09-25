Mumbai: The Indian stock market ended at record highs on Wednesday, recovering at the fag end of trade from intraday lows. Sensex closed above the key 85,000 mark for the first time ever and Nifty too breached the 26,000 mark on a closing basis, also a first for the 50-stock index.

Later, the 30-stock index ended 256 pts higher at 85,169 and Nifty ended 64 pts higher at 26,004.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms stood at Rs 475.25 lakh crore in today’s session.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 15 shares ended in the green.

Banking and metal stocks led the rally with the BSE bankex and BSE metal index rising 205 pts and 133 pts, respectively.

PowerGrid, Axis Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Tata Steel were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.91%. With nearly three months remaining in 2024, Sensex has climbed 17.90% this year and Nifty rallied 19.66% during the period.

During today’s session, Sensex hit an all-time high of 85,247 and Nifty also reached a record high of 26,032.