‘Senorita’ Couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Announce Breakup

Miami: Pop stars Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, who went public with their relationship on July 4 2019, have announced their breakup in a joint statement.

The celebrity couple’s statement read, “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Ever since they made their romance public, Shawn and Camila never shied from expressing their love for each other. They shared their loving moments on Instagram often and even indulged in PDA on red carpet events and joint appearances.

Shawn and Camila made their first major public appearance as a couple that August at the MTV Video Music Awards, where they performed their duet Señorita.