Sennheiser Sport TWS Earbuds With IP54 Rating Launched: Details Here

New Delhi: Sennheiser Sport True Wi-fi earbuds has been launched. The German audio model boasts of a signature sound powered by the Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer — a 7mm dynamic driver that’s claimed to ship high-end audio expertise. The Indian launch date of the headphones has yet to be announced.

Sennheiser Sport Wireless Earphones: Price, Availability

The Sennheiser Sport Wireless earbuds are available for pre-order for $130 (approx. ₹9,950) and will start shipping on May 3, 2022. There’s no word about its availability in India yet.

Sennheiser Sport True Wi-fi earbuds specs and options

Talking about the specification, the Sennheiser Sport True Wi-fi earbuds help Qualcomm’s aptX codec, whereas the 7mm drivers are suitable with audio codecs like AAC and SBC. The Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer claims a ‘high-end sound expertise with full bass’ for the earbuds. Being focused on athletes, the sports activities TWS earbuds are touted to supply an Adaptable Acoustic characteristic that lets customers select both open or closed ear adapters, modify EQ settings, and change between presets to correctly “expertise sound and understand their environment”. Examples embrace serving to cut back body-borne noise (heartbeat or footsteps) and letting some outdoors sounds enter for higher situational consciousness.

The earbuds are available in three sizes of ear ideas (small, medium, massive) and 4 sizes of fins (N, S1, S2, S3) for person consolation. The Sennheiser Sport True Wi-fi have an output energy of 10mW and has a 2 mic beamforming arrays pick-up sample. The customers can customise their listening expertise from a selection of presets and an equaliser through the Sennheiser Good Management app.

The earbuds help Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and a USC Kind-C charging cable. The Sennheiser Sport True Wi-fi earbuds supply 27 hours of playback in the whole — with 9 hours of playback on a single cost and a further 18 hours by charging by the case, which has a 400mAh battery. The earbuds, which have a 55mAh battery, take roughly 1.5 hours to cost fully. The Sennheiser Sport has an IP54 mud and water resistance. The earbuds weigh 6.8 grams.