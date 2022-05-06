Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds Launched In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Sennheiser CX Sport TWS earphones have been launched in India. It is targeted at fitness enthusiasts. The audio device is a premium offering and competes against other TWS earbuds from brands like Sony, Jabra, Samsung, and more.

Sennheiser Sport Price In India

The Sennheiser Sport earbuds are available for sale in India with an introductory price of Rs 10,990 (MRP Rs 12,990). These are available to buy on the Sennheiser e-store and Amazon, as well as other leading electronic outlets in India. At the time of writing this article, the Sennheiser Sport weren’t available on Amazon, which is currently hosting a Summer Sale event.

Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds Specifications

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds are equipped with a Sennheiser TrueResponse transducer, which is a 7mm dynamic audio driver that is said to deliver a high-end sound and a punchy bass. The earphones come with an Adaptable Acoustic feature that offers a choice of choosing between an open or closed ear adapter. Sennheiser says that while the open ear adapter style allows the environmental noise to seep in, the closed-ear adapter blocks outside noise for an immersive audio experience.

This is similar to the ‘transparent mode’ feature for situational awareness that we have seen in various earphones and headphones offerings from competing brands.

The music in the Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds can be fine-tuned by using an equaliser through the Smart Control App. They support Qualcomm’s aptX codec along with codecs like AAC and SBC. The earphones also feature two 2-mic beamforming arrays (a total of 4 microphones). The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds use Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity and are IP54-rated for dust and water resistance.

The Sennheiser Sport True Wireless earbuds offer a total of 27 hours of playback with nine hours of run time coming in from earbuds, and additional 18 hours from the case. The earbuds pack a 55mAh battery each, and the charging case gets a 400mAh battery, which can be fully juiced up in about 1.5 hours via a USB Type-C cable.