Senior Women’s National Football Championship To Be Held In Kerala

New Delhi: The AIFF Executive Committee has approved Kerala as the venue for the forthcoming Senior Women’s National Football Championship ( NFC). The Committee also complimented the Kerala State Government for their unprecedented support for the development of Indian Football.

The Senior Women’s NFC will be held in three venues, and five stadia from November 25-December 9, 2021.

The Executive Committee also appreciated the support from states like Odisha and Jharkhand both of whom have been providing exemplary support and hoped that respective State FAs along with support from the State Governments will take Indian Football forward together.