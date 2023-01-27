Senior SDVO Clerk Caught Taking Bribe In Keonjhar
Keonjhar: The Odisha Vigilance apprehended a senior clerk in the office of the SDVO in Champua of Keonjhar district while demanding and accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe.
The accused has been identified as Mahendra Kumar Sethy.
According to reports, Mahendra was caught red-handed while accepting gratification from a veterinary surgeon to process his file for the release of arrear payments and regularisation of service. The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused and seized.
A case (Case No. 2 dated 26.1.2023) under Section 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018, in this connection and an investigation is in progress against Sethy.
Meanwhile, simultaneous house searches are going on at two locations of Sethy to unearth disproportionate assets (DA) amassed by him.
Comments are closed.