Senior SDVO Clerk Caught Taking Bribe In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: The Odisha Vigilance apprehended a senior clerk in the office of the SDVO in Champua of Keonjhar district while demanding and accepting a Rs 10,000 bribe.

The accused has been identified as Mahendra Kumar Sethy.

According to reports, Mahendra was caught red-handed while accepting gratification from a veterinary surgeon to process his file for the release of arrear payments and regularisation of service. The tainted bribe money was recovered from the possession of the accused and seized.

A case (Case No. 2 dated 26.1.2023) under Section 7 PC (Amendment) Act, 2018, in this connection and an investigation is in progress against Sethy.

Meanwhile, simultaneous house searches are going on at two locations of Sethy to unearth disproportionate assets (DA) amassed by him.