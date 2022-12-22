Senior Revenue Assistant In Puri Sub-Collector’s Office Caught Taking Rs 50K Bribe

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance on Thursday apprehended a Senior Revenue Assistant (SRA) posted at Puri Sub-Collector’s Office while taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a person for the conversion of a land.

Jituranjan Chhatoi, Senior Revenue Assistant (SRA) of Office of Sub-Collector, Puri has been apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a Complainant for conversion of his land to ‘GHARABARI’ (homestead) purpose in an OLR Case, the Odisha Vigilance said in a press note.

The entire bribe money of Rs 50,000 has been recovered and seized from the exclusive possession of the accused SRA. Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Chhatoi from the DA angle, the Vigilance added.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance Division PS Case No 41 Dt.21.12.2022 U/S 7 P.C.(Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered and an investigation is in progress against the accused, it added.