Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Ramesh Chandra Jena, Senior Private Secretary of PR &DW Dept, after Disproportionate Asset (DA) to the tune of 123% of his known sources of income, including 3 Buildings (2 Multi-Storeyed Buildings in Bhubaneswar, of which one is worth approx Rs.1.02 Crore), 5 high-value plots, 1 four-wheeler, etc., were unearthed.

According to Odisha Vigilance, accused Ramesh Chandra Jena was arrested and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar, for possession of DA to the tune of 123% of his known sources of income, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

In this connection, Vigilance Cell PS Case No.12 dated 09.10.2024 was registered against Jena, Sr. Private Secretary U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of PC Amendment Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Ramesh Chandra Jena, Sr. Private Secretary and his family members, the Vigilance unearthed one triple-storey building with an area of 4500 sqft at Gothapatna, worth approx. Rs.1.02 Crore; one double-storey building with an area of 2100 Sqft. at Kalinga Nagar, in Bhubaneswar; one building at Khordha Nirakarpur; 5 high-value plots including 4 in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar & 1 in Puri Kanasa; Deposits of Rs.5.50 Lakhs; 1 four wheeler & 3 two-wheelers and cash, gold & household articles worth around Rs.9 Lakhs

After a thorough search, inventory, and further enquiry, the income, expenditures, and assets of Ramesh Chandra Jena, Senior Private Secretary of PR&DW Dept, were calculated. He was found in possession of disproportionate assets that were 123% in excess of his known sources of income. “Investigation of the case is in progress,” the Vigilance Directorate said in a press note.

