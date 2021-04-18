Senior police officials pay surprise visit to Jharpada special jail

Bhubaneswar: Senior police officials including the Inspector General of Prisons on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Jharpada Special Jail in Bhubaneswar to review the security arrangements in the facility.

The high-level officials’ visit to Jharpada Special Jail came after the dramatic escape of the dreaded gangster Sk Hyder from SCB Medical and Hospital and his subsequent arrest from Rangareddy district in Telangana.

The SPs have been directed to keep a strict watch on 16 jails that are sensitive.

The top police officials took stock of the situation and went round the barracks and rooms meant for the inmates and their living standards.

Click Here To Read in Odia