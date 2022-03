Bhubaneswar: Akshaya Kumar Padhi, a senior journalist from Odisha, breathed his last at the age of 51. He was suffering from cancer.

Padhi was the correspondent of Kalinga TV in Keonjhar since 2015. Earlier, he was with OTV from 2003 to 2015.

He is survived by his wife and a son. Many across the media fraternity have expressed immense grief on his demise.