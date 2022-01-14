Senior NDTV Journalist Kamal Khan Passes Away

Bhubaneswar: Popular journalist of NDTV news channel, Kamal Khan, passed away after suffering a massive heart attack at his Butler Colony residence in Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. He was 61.

Khan was working as Executive Editor with NDTV. He was a recipient of Ramnath Goenka Award, and Ganesh Shanker Vidyarthi Award from the President of India.

Here is Khan’s last piece to camera (PTC):