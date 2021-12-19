Senior National Rugby 7s Championship: Odisha Girls Team Bags Gold, Boys Settle With Bronze

Bhubaneswar: The Senior National Rugby 7s Championship (Men & Women) 2021 organised by Rugby India, Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA), Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha & KIIT – Deemed to be University is being held at KIIT Rugby Stadium, Campus 13 from 17th – 19th December 2021.

A total 700 participants from 27 men teams & 24 women teams are participating in this said championship.

GIRLS POSITION:

In the finals, Odisha team beat Maharashtra by a score of 20-10. In the 3rd position match, Delhi beat West Bengal by a score of 30-7.

1st Place – Odisha

2nd Place – Maharashtra

3rd Place – Delhi

BOYS POSITION:

In the finals, Haryana beat Maharashtra by a score of 24-10. In the 3rd position match, Odisha beat Delhi by a score of 12-10.

1st Place – Haryana

2nd Place – Maharashtra

3rd Place – Odisha

Mr R Vineel Krishna, IAS, Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha Mr Rahul Bose, Actor & President – Rugby India, Dr Prashanta Kumar Routray, Registrar, KISS – Deemed to be University & Mr Gerald Antony Prabhu, Secretary – Rugby India were the Chief Guests at the event.

All the members of Rugby India & ORFA thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal for providing unconditional support (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) in hosting this national championship at KIIT premises and also thanked DSYS, Govt. of Odisha for providing financial support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal congratulated the Girls Teams of Odisha, Maharashtra & Delhi and Boys Teams of Haryana, Maharashtra & Odisha for emerging as winners in this championship. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished everyone all the best for their future competitions. Prof. Samanta thanked Rugby India & Odisha Rugby Football Association for hosting this championship at KIIT premises and also thanked Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for providing unconditional support for the promotion of sports under the vision of our Hon’ble Chief Minister.